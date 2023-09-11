Yellowstone's Beth Dutton Is Why The Show Didn't Get Made At HBO

Amid a heavy dose of machismo and the constant barrage of male characters full of braggadocio, a character like Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) could have easily gotten lost in the background of "Yellowstone." Showrunner and co-creator Taylor Sheridan has become a prolific writer that's relied on actors that can sell his particular brand of badass, and surprisingly, Beth has become the most feared woman in television after five seasons on the ranch.

Sheridan's lone-wolf style of writing and brash confidence has managed to pay off in a big way now that the shows he's responsible for are almost single-handedly holding up an entire streaming service over at Paramount+. The Paramount Network has also enjoyed a huge cable ratings boost thanks to the massive appeal of "Yellowstone" and its generational spin-offs "1883" and "1923."

Once upon a time, HBO had the chance to bring "Yellowstone" to the network when Sheridan was pitching a movie version of the Dutton family saga, calling it "The Godfather" in Montana. The concept wound up in series development where Sheridan was hit with a few executive notes and suggestions that started to undermine what the show was actually about. Eventually, Sheridan was compelled to draw a line in the dirt based on comments that the character of Beth was too intense to be liked by a mainstream audience. Or more to the point, that women just wouldn't find her relatable.

The request to make Beth a little more likable was summarily rejected and effectively ended the possibility of "Yellowstone" ever appearing in that coveted Sunday night slot that shows like "The Sopranos" helped to build.