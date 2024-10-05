Kevin Costner's Yellowstone Contract Has A Unique Stipulation For John Dutton

There's a long history of unusual and downright wild contract stipulations in Hollywood. On the unusual side, when Jack Nicholson signed on to play "The Joker" in 1989's "Batman" he not only negotiated a huge back-end deal that ensured the box office hit likely never made Warner Bros. any money, but he was also afforded time off to watch Lakers games and given top billing over Batman himself, Michael Keaton. On the wilder side, alt-comedy legend Andy Kaufman agreed to appear in a recurring capacity on "Taxi," but only if his alter ego — sorry, "friend" — Tony Clifton could appear in an episode.

Leaving actors aside, director Rian Johnson claimed back in 2020 that Apple would not allow villains to use iPhones in movies or TV shows — something the company has never confirmed, though its Guidelines for Using Apple Trademarks and Copyrights states that Apple products can be used so long as they are "shown only in the best light, in a manner or context that reflects favorably on the Apple products and on Apple Inc."

Now, we can think of Kevin Costner as the iPhone of actors. That is to say the Hollywood vet reportedly negotiated a clause in his contract that restricts the way his character, John Dutton, can be used on "Yellowstone." But this is a very specific restriction, designed to, in Apple parlance, only show Dutton "in a manner or context that reflects favorably" on Costner and the character himself.