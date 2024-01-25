How Andy Kaufman's Alter Ego Almost Took Down Taxi

It took a savvy comedy fan to know what Andy Kaufman was doing with his career. More than a mere funnyman, Kaufman tended to satirize the trappings of standup comedy, often using his routines to play pranks on the audience. As detailed in Miloš Forman's 1999 biopic "Man on the Moon," Kaufman wanted to host a TV special that contained artificial signal "static" in the hope that viewers would get up out of their seats and whack their "broken" TV sets. That's not funny for the audience, but it's certainly funny for Kaufman.

Part of Kaufman's satirical act was a whole separate stage persona named Tony Clifton, a foul-mouthed, alcoholic lounge singer who cussed and behaved badly. Clifton was also occasionally played by Kaufman's close friend and associate Bob Zmuda, allowing Clifton and Kaufman to occasionally appear in the same room, calling the reality of the character into question. Tony Clifton was little more than a very elaborate prank and wasn't really meant to be funny.

Kaufman's comedy was curiously popular in the 1970s and he managed to secure a regular role on the 1978 sitcom "Taxi," wherein he played a strange Eastern European man named Latka Gravas, whose actual home country remained obscure. Kaufman's presence added a note of surreality to an already strange, high-energy show.

To appear in "Taxi," however, Kaufman worked a stipulation into his contract: he would be a regular on the show, but his friend, Tony Clifton, needed to be allowed to appear in an episode. The studio agreed. What came next was utter bedlam. The makers of "Taxi" reminisced on the very, very strange day Clifton came to the set in a 2018 retrospective for The Hollywood Reporter.