Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has One Condition To Return As John Dutton

It's hard to imagine the second half of "Yellowstone" season 5 being any more contentious than it is. Taylor Sheridan's massively popular Western series ran into trouble after season 5A aired back in 2022. The Hollywood strikes of the following year, combined with star Kevin Costner's frustration with the shooting schedule meant that "Yellowstone" season 5B became a huge question mark. For Costner's part, he claimed he was unable to devote his time to the "Horizon" saga, a series of Western films that represented a passion project for the veteran star. Costner, who plays ranch owner John Dutton in "Yellowstone," claimed he hadn't received any scripts for season 5B of the show, and therefore chose to depart the series rather than wait around to find out when or if he'd be allowed to shoot the movie, "Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1," which regrettably ended up bombing at the box office.

But Costner's take was just one side of the story. On the other side, Paramount and Sheridan claimed their star's commitment to the "Horizon" movies actually made it difficult to plan the second half of "Yellowstone" season 5 and directly contributed to the delays. This protracted shoot-out between the two sides made it clear there was no love lost between them, and it seemed that amid such tumult, Costner's exit was final — especially after Paramount confirmed that season 5B of "Yellowstone" would constitute the final episodes of the series.

Since then, longtime stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have reportedly been in talks to lead a sixth season of "Yellowstone." While nothing has yet been confirmed, it seems the show could have a life beyond 5B, and perhaps beyond Costner. Meanwhile, fans of the series are waiting to see how Sheridan wraps up season 5B of his neo-Western without the star of the show onboard. The episodes have been shot and are set to start airing on November 10, 2024, with many expecting John Dutton to perish before the season ends. But it seems Sheridan did have the option to keep the ranch owner breathing, as Costner apparently isn't entirely against returning to the series he helped establish as the mega-hit it is.