What Was The First Color Movie Ever Made?

Walt Disney Studios made a groundbreaking change by using Technicolor for their animated films, starting with their short "Flowers and Trees" about a forestry romance and rivalry, then the full-length "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs." "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" was Disney's biggest box office gamble because studio executives were skeptical of all the elements that would eventually make it so revolutionary. In the documentary "The One That Started It All" from the film's Diamond Blu-ray and DVD edition, animator Ward Kimball shares what the Hollywood bigwigs were so worried about:

"It was okay, six or seven minutes, like the shorts, but an hour and a half, no way! The big reason was that you run out of funny things to do, you had to have a laugh-a-minute. And the bright colors would hurt your eyes; everybody would get up and walk out."

Not only was the story completely captivating, taking us from the horrors of the spooky forest to the sweet, loveable dwarfs bonding with the princess, but the colors were eye-popping and gorgeous to look at. We all remember the shot of the bright red apple dripping with green poison in the shape of a macabre skull. The rich colors were perfect for a main character whose beauty, with her porcelain skin, ruby-red lips, and jet-black hair, made her the fairest of them all.

Disney would go on to use Technicolor for other animated classics such as "Pinocchio" and "Cinderella." The oversaturated palettes became the standard for feature films through the mid-1950s, both live-action and animated. However, there were other color processes before Technicolor, allowing color to appear in films as early as the beginning of the 20th century.