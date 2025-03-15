10 Years Ago, Disney Struck Box Office Gold With A Remake Of An Animated Classic

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"Alan called me into his office one day and said, 'Here's the thing. It's Disney's 'Cinderella.' It needs to be the definitive 'Cinderella' for generations to come, so if you need to spend a little more, spend it, to make sure it's one for the time capsule.' " Those are the words of Disney's then-production president Sean Bailey speaking about the studio's 2015 live-action "Cinderella" to Variety in 2016. The "Alan" he's referring to was Disney chairman Alan Horn. Needless to say, the studio viewed this as an important project.

Whether or not it's the definitive version of "Cinderella" is certainly up for debate. Disney's 1950 animated version of "Cinderella" is still very well regarded, particularly amongst fans of classic animation. But it's also very of its time in some ways, which is why Horn felt there was an opportunity to give future generations a version of the classic fairy tale to call their own. Horn and Disney's motivations were not exactly altruistic, however, as this was also a very promising commercial venture. What they wound up with was a big hit with even bigger implications for one of Hollywood's biggest studios — implications that are still being felt a full decade later.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at Disney's live-action "Cinderella" remake 10 years later. We'll go over how the film came to be, how it evolved into a cornerstone of an emerging strategy at Disney, what happened when the movie hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its (very successful) release, and what lessons we can learn from it in a modern context. Let's dig in, shall we?