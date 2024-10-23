Disney's Prince Charming Movie Finds Its Lead In A Marvel Veteran, And Okay, Fine, We'll Watch This

Disney is continuing to explore its classic characters with new live-action takes on its animated films, as this has been a lucrative business for the studio for some time. We recently learned that Paul King ("Paddington") is now set to direct a "Prince Charming" movie for the Mouse House which, on the surface, seems like a purely money-driven idea. Today, however, we also learned that none other than Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, is in talks to star in the lead role, which changes the game.

According to Deadline, Hemsworth is being eyed to place the titular character in the "Prince Charming" movie. Hemsworth is coming off of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" and the animated "Transformers One." He is, however, best known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thor, having most recently appeared in the relatively disappointing "Thor: Love and Thunder" in 2022 (his "cameo" in "Deadpool & Wolverine" aside). Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker are writing the screenplay alongside King, although it's unclear how far along the project is as it's merely said to be "in development."

Disney had made billions and billions at the box office with live-action remakes over the years, with films like "Alice in Wonderland," "Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin," and "The Jungle Book" all grossing over $1 billion. There've been other hits in the mix too, such as 2015's "Cinderella." It's worth noting, though, that as much as the Prince Charming character tends to be connected to Cinderella, it's said that King's film will not be linked to the famous Disney Princess. Rather, it sounds like this is truly going to hone in on the prince as the protagonist, which is something we haven't really seen before.