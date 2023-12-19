Why Director Paul King Chose To Make Wonka Instead Of Paddington 3

When Paul King's 2014 film "Paddington" came out, audiences had reason to be skeptical. The beloved title character, a talking Peruvian bear left alone at London's Paddington station, wasn't necessarily a good fit for a live-action take. Movies like 2002's "Scooby Doo" and 2007's "Alvin and the Chipmunks" were proof that audiences would show up for CGI versions of classic characters, but the movies could also be ugly and loud, the most cynical kind of children's movie. Nobody wanted that fate for Paddington Bear.

But the character flourished in the new medium. King's film received a great deal of critical praise, getting a 97% positive approval rate on RottenTomatoes. The movie was sparkling, playful, and gleefully imaginative, and rather than stop the movie dead, Paddington's (voiced by Ben Wheatley) wild antics set the stage for physical comedy in the vein of Charlie Chaplin. 2017's "Paddington 2" was even better, finding gold in the premise of the bear getting sent to prison and casually turning the tough inmates into marmalade-loving music men.

Part of the movies' success was the way the comedy could reach everybody at their level. Under the writing and direction of Paul King, the movies were the rare family comedies that hit all levels of the audience. Most kids' movies alternate between jokes exclusively for very young children and then jokes exclusively for their parents. But King rode the line between earnestness and cheekiness, and everybody in the audience got the joke. The movies even featured headier themes like colonialism and xenophobia.

However, King will not be returning for the upcoming "Paddington in Peru," which will continue to follow the titular bear on further adventures. Instead, he's setting his sights on another iconic character, Willy Wonka.