Yes, The Chocolates In Wonka Are Real, And Free Candy Was Handed Out On Set

It's fair to wonder just how "necessary" a movie like "Wonka" truly is. Billed as a prequel to the 1971 Mel Stuart-directed and Gene Wilder-starring classic "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," the upcoming film stars Timothée Chalamet in the title role of a story about discovering how, as the marketing puts it, "Willy became Wonka" ... which I can honestly say is a question that never once crossed my mind before. Still, at the very least, all my fellow sweet-tooths out there are guaranteed to get their fill of chocolatey goodness, which is apparently something that translated to the actual production of the film, as well.

We previously wrote about how the filming of "Wonka" required the presence of an actual, on-set chocolatier to help bring that extra layer of verisimilitude to the cast. However, as it so happens, that went further than we originally thought. Not only did A-listers like Chalamet get to enjoy the genuine article while eating on-screen, but the rest of the cast and crew — basically, whoever happened to be in the immediate vicinity of the cocoa professional — also got to eat their fill and (probably) rack up dental visits for all those pesky cavities. In the latest issue of Total Film, the magazine caught up with pastry chef and professional chocolatier Gabriella Cugno. Among the bite-sized tidbits about her experience on the set of "Wonka," she revealed that many got a chance to sample the goods: