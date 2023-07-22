Wonka Had Its Very Own Chocolatier On Set

If you're going to make a film set in the world of Willy Wonka then you damn well better get the fringe benefit of eating an unhealthy amount of chocolate. Paul King ("Paddington") found himself behind the camera for a prequel to the story we all know, based on Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and he made sure that not only was there plenty of real chocolate used in making the movie but that he had a professional on hand to provide the tasty treats.

That's right, he had his own chocolatier on hand. Chatting with People, King mentioned that they hired a chocolatier for the express purpose of helping the actors actually enjoy eating the chocolate you see them eating in the film. As he said:

"They tasted much better than they needed to because obviously, actors are good at pretending things, but the miracle was they tasted every bit as good as they looked."

Most actors will tell you that eating scenes in films are awful. The food is made to look good, not necessarily taste good, and when you're filming, say, a dinner scene all day ... that means a whole lot of chewing of not-good food.

Anticipating this being an issue on a film about the most famous fictional chocolate maker of all time was a smart move by King, but I suspect he had an ulterior motive: he wanted to eat that chocolate.