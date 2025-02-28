How To Watch Kenneth Branagh's Hercule Poirot Movies In Order

British actor and filmmaker Sir Kenneth Branagh has been a Hollywood staple for years, between his adaptations of Shakespeare plays like 1993's "Much Ado About Nothing" and 1996's "Hamlet" and blockbuster projects like "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," as well as the first "Thor" movie in 2021. He also won his first Academy Award in 2021 thanks to the autobiographical film "Belfast," which was based on his own childhood in the Northern Irish city during the Troubles. Branagh is clearly a curiously-minded and ambitious filmmaker and performer who's always looking for a new challenge, which might explain why, in 2017, he started adapting Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot stories for the big screen.

Branagh kicked off this new project with "Murder on the Orient Express" that year and followed It up with two other Poirot stories, "Death on the Nile" and "A Haunting in Venice," which came out in 2022 and 2023, respectively. So, what's the correct viewing order for Branagh's Poirot movies? Well, this may seem obvious, but I'm here to confirm one simple fact: the best way to watch Kenneth Branagh's Hercule Poirot films is purely by their release date, so start with the earliest one first.