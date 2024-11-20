Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Reveals What She Wants To See In A Beth Dutton Spin-Off

This article contains spoilers for "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2.

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are reportedly in talks to return for "Yellowstone" season 6, but nothing is set in stone yet regarding the future of Taylor Sheridan's hit neo-Western drama. Of course, it's also possible that the actors will star in something fresh, as "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 is hinting at them leading the "6666" spin-off. Regardless of where the lovers Rip Wheeler (Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Reilly) end up, Reilly is interested in reprising her troubled character in some capacity — and she has some ideas for storylines.

"I loved this season. There were some really different territories to explore, so I'm not clinging to her. I'm happy to put her back in her padlocked box," Reilly told Town & Country about playing Beth in a potential "Yellowstone" season 6. "I am definitely interested in Beth, and who she is after some things have happened. Who is she in peace? As an actor you're like, 'Ooh, let me at that.' Wouldn't it be fun to watch Beth go to therapy?"

John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) death on "Yellowstone" in the season 5 part 2 premiere has resulted in his daughter setting out to kill her brother, Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), for his role in the drama. It goes without saying that her family is dysfunctional, so therapy might help her cope with these tumultuous events. Furthermore, Reilly is interested in further exploring her character's complexities, as that's what drew her toward playing Beth in the first place.