Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Reveals What She Wants To See In A Beth Dutton Spin-Off
This article contains spoilers for "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2.
Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are reportedly in talks to return for "Yellowstone" season 6, but nothing is set in stone yet regarding the future of Taylor Sheridan's hit neo-Western drama. Of course, it's also possible that the actors will star in something fresh, as "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 is hinting at them leading the "6666" spin-off. Regardless of where the lovers Rip Wheeler (Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Reilly) end up, Reilly is interested in reprising her troubled character in some capacity — and she has some ideas for storylines.
"I loved this season. There were some really different territories to explore, so I'm not clinging to her. I'm happy to put her back in her padlocked box," Reilly told Town & Country about playing Beth in a potential "Yellowstone" season 6. "I am definitely interested in Beth, and who she is after some things have happened. Who is she in peace? As an actor you're like, 'Ooh, let me at that.' Wouldn't it be fun to watch Beth go to therapy?"
John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) death on "Yellowstone" in the season 5 part 2 premiere has resulted in his daughter setting out to kill her brother, Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), for his role in the drama. It goes without saying that her family is dysfunctional, so therapy might help her cope with these tumultuous events. Furthermore, Reilly is interested in further exploring her character's complexities, as that's what drew her toward playing Beth in the first place.
Why Kelly Reilly enjoys playing Beth on Yellowstone
Depending on who you ask, Beth is either completely rotten, totally awesome, or a combination of both. While Jamie Dutton is slimier than Montana's most venomous snakes, Beth's abuse toward him throughout the years made him worse. At the same time, it's impossible not to admire her when she's sticking it to racist boutique store employees and assassins who want to end her days. Beth will make you root for and against her, and Kelly Reilly wouldn't have it any other way.
"It's not just about playing strong, capable women," Reilly told Town & Country. "That's missing the point. Male characters can be messy, but they can still be heroic. Full spectrum. And I think there is a bravery to embracing shadow. How can you be an honest person if you don't own some of your darkness?"
Despite loving the character's messier qualities, Kelly Reilly still wants Beth's "Yellowstone" story to end with her finding peace. That said, she might have to wait for that, as the character's journey might not end after the current season, and drama is guaranteed to follow the Dutton family wherever they go.
New episodes of "Yellowstone" premiere Sundays on Paramount Network.