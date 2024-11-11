Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Confirms Whether Kevin Costner's John Dutton Is Dead

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Yellowstone."

Kevin Costner is open to the idea of playing John Dutton again, but the possibility of that ever happening seems unlikely following the "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 premiere. "Desire Is All You Need" opens with the revelation that the rancher-turned-politician shot himself in the governor's mansion, though we later discover that foul play was involved. The series had to address Dutton's absence following Costner's high-profile "Yellowstone" exit and subsequent legal drama, but this is still a shocking development.

"Yellowstone" season 5 isn't interested in treating viewers to a drawn-out murder mystery. The same episode reveals that Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) — the Market Equities fixer who made it her mission to sabotage Dutton because he used his political power to block business developments — hired contract killers to do the job. Despite giving Atwood the go-ahead to proceed with the hit in the past, Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is visibly upset by his adoptive father's death, showing that he might have a soul after all. Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), meanwhile, blames Jamie for her dad's murder and is now out to get payback.

The Dutton family patriarch's assassination sets the stage for a war between his surviving family members and his enemies in the upcoming episodes. Furthermore, the show's creators see it as an opportunity to explore some interesting storylines.