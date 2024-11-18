Did Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Just Set Up The 6666 Spin-Off Series?

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2.

When one door closes, another one opens. "Yellowstone" season 5 will supposedly see Taylor Sheridan's acclaimed neo-Western drama ride off into the sunset when it's all said and done. However, some reports claim that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are in talks to return for "Yellowstone" season 6, so maybe the show will continue beyond this installment. That said, what if the plan is for the series to end as predicted, and for Reilly and Hauser's characters to join the "6666" spin-off instead?

The show's latest episode, "The Apocalypse of Change," sees Beth Dutton (Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Hauser) reunite at the Four Sixes ranch and head off to a speakeasy for a night of romance and cocktails in a rattlesnake-free zone. That's when Beth realizes that there isn't a tourist in sight, and the bar patrons are authentic cattle ranchers who've traveled to Texas because there are millions of cows in the area. Finally, a corner of the West that hasn't been gentrified by greedy capitalists.

More than that, Beth comes to recognize that the Duttons' Montana ranch is a roadblock that's prevented them from seeking out greener pastures, and she's over it. A hint of imminence is in the air, and it isn't far-fetched to predict that this couple will start over in the Lone Star State.