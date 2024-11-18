Did Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Just Set Up The 6666 Spin-Off Series?
This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2.
When one door closes, another one opens. "Yellowstone" season 5 will supposedly see Taylor Sheridan's acclaimed neo-Western drama ride off into the sunset when it's all said and done. However, some reports claim that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are in talks to return for "Yellowstone" season 6, so maybe the show will continue beyond this installment. That said, what if the plan is for the series to end as predicted, and for Reilly and Hauser's characters to join the "6666" spin-off instead?
The show's latest episode, "The Apocalypse of Change," sees Beth Dutton (Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Hauser) reunite at the Four Sixes ranch and head off to a speakeasy for a night of romance and cocktails in a rattlesnake-free zone. That's when Beth realizes that there isn't a tourist in sight, and the bar patrons are authentic cattle ranchers who've traveled to Texas because there are millions of cows in the area. Finally, a corner of the West that hasn't been gentrified by greedy capitalists.
More than that, Beth comes to recognize that the Duttons' Montana ranch is a roadblock that's prevented them from seeking out greener pastures, and she's over it. A hint of imminence is in the air, and it isn't far-fetched to predict that this couple will start over in the Lone Star State.
Yellowstone season 5 part 2 teases a fresh start for Beth and Rip
The ending of "Yellowstone" has been set in stone for a while, which raises doubts over Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser returning for season 6. Sure, the ever-expanding nature of this franchise means that anything is possible, but with the "Madison" spin-off reportedly set to take place in Montana following the events of "Yellowstone" season 5, Beth Dutton and Kelly Reilly's destinies might lie elsewhere.
As such, "The Apocalypse of Change" comes across as a potential backdoor pilot for "6666." Beth and Rip's conversations about relocating are telling, as their home in Montana has caused them nothing but trouble. Furthermore, Rip and other Yellowstone ranchers have spent a considerable amount of time on the Texas-based ranch already, so it makes perfect sense to bring them back for the planned spin-off. "6666" is also said to take place in the modern age, meaning that Beth and Rip can continue their story in real time.
Of course, the couple will have to deal with the aftermath of John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) death before they consider moving away, and that's going to get messy. "Yellowstone" has killed off major characters before, so maybe we should wait until Beth and Rip are in the clear before we start looking forward to seeing them return to the franchise down the line.
New episodes of "Yellowstone" drop Sundays on Paramount Network.