How Gerard Butler Reacted To The Live-Action How To Train Your Dragon Movie

Not that Disney invented live-action remakes of animated movies, but the studio largely popularized the concept. Disney started making $1 billion hits in the 2010s like Tim Burton's "Alice in Wonderland" and it's been big business for them ever since. It was only natural that other studios would eventually follow suit. To that end, Universal and DreamWorks are bringing a live-action remake of "How to Train Your Dragon" to theaters this summer. Whether or not it can live up to the original remains to be seen, but at least one of the movie's stars is impressed.

Gerard Butler voiced the Viking leader Stoick in the "How to Train Your Dragon" trilogy, and he's reprising the role in the remake. Even though most of the original voice cast has been replaced in the live-action version, Butler, with some makeup and the right costume, looked the part enough to be able to return. In a recent conversation with The Direct, the actor revealed that he recently saw a cut of the film. To his eye, it's jaw-dropping. As he explained:

"I just saw a rough cut. So there really were maybe 20% special effects done. And I get goosebumps when I think about it. It was so amazing and so powerful. And then you see parts of it where they are closer to being done, and your jaw just drops."

Dean DeBlois, who helmed the animated films, is in the director's chair for the remake as well. That certainly helps matters, and it's a rare thing for these remakes. Butler, speaking further, explained that it all feels more real this time around. He said: