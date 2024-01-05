Live-Action How To Train Your Dragon Is Making Gerard Butler A Viking Again

Someone better start shipping a freight of Biotin over to Gerard Butler's house because the "300," "Phantom of the Opera," and "Plane" star has got a mighty big beard to grow! Butler is a well-decorated performer who has dabbled in just about every film genre possible, but arguably his best role is as Stoick the Vast in "How To Train Your Dragon." As /Film's Leo Noboru Lima explained when ranking the animated adventure flick as the best in Butler's filmography, "How to Train Your Dragon" is one of the few mainstream movies to take Butler seriously as both an imposing leading man and a heartfelt performer, noting, "The film captures those two dimensions of Butler and layers them on top of one another, allowing Butler's prowess as a heartrending dramatic performer to erupt through the cracks of his — ahem — stoic persona." Lima also rightfully highlighted his delivery of "I did this" as his most "gut-wrenching."

I had a blast and a half with 2023's "Plane," especially after learning the film's wildest moment was the brainchild of Butler himself. This is to say, I wasn't sure if there was anything that could make me love Gerard Butler more, but after a recent announcement over at Deadline regarding the live-action remake of "How To Train Your Dragon," I've been delightfully proven false. Butler will be reprising his role of Hiccup's father Stoick, joining Mason Thames and Nico Parker as Hiccup and Astrid, respectively. Original series director Dean DeBlois is also returning to write, direct, and produce, so there's a feeling of "getting the band back together" on this new reimagining.