Disney's Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs Is Getting A Restored 4K Blu-Ray Release

Those who spend too much time online (who doesn't these days?) have surely gotten wind of the "controversy" around Disney's upcoming live-action "Snow White" adaptation. For those just tuning in, it all boils down to the film's perceived "wokeness" — as though trying to be sensitive about the way you approach a fairy tale that's at least 200 years old and depicts a group of men with dwarfism as fantastical beings who reside in a forest is somehow a bad thing. That's not to say there aren't valid criticisms to be raised about Disney remaking yet another one of its classic animated features (especially this one). But instead of continuing to debate a film that nobody's seen yet, let's talk about the one that already exists, shall we?

Released in 1937, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" was not just Disney's first-ever feature-length animated film, it was the first feature-length animated film, period. Produced by Walt Disney and directed by no less than half a dozen men, "Snow White" is still generally regarded as one of the greatest animated films ever, and not just for the way it made history. As much as certain aspects of the film are, shall we say, a product of their time (some of which have aged about as well as a poisoned apple left out to decompose in the sun), it remains a visually lush feast for the eyes full of gorgeous compositions, catchy earworms (and now "Heigh-Ho" is stuck in my head), and some of the most frightening moments in all of Disney cinematic history.

It is, in other words, a film richly deserving of a restored 4K Blu-ray release, which is exactly what "Snow White" is getting this fall. Read on for the deets!