Disney's Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs Is Getting A Restored 4K Blu-Ray Release
Those who spend too much time online (who doesn't these days?) have surely gotten wind of the "controversy" around Disney's upcoming live-action "Snow White" adaptation. For those just tuning in, it all boils down to the film's perceived "wokeness" — as though trying to be sensitive about the way you approach a fairy tale that's at least 200 years old and depicts a group of men with dwarfism as fantastical beings who reside in a forest is somehow a bad thing. That's not to say there aren't valid criticisms to be raised about Disney remaking yet another one of its classic animated features (especially this one). But instead of continuing to debate a film that nobody's seen yet, let's talk about the one that already exists, shall we?
Released in 1937, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" was not just Disney's first-ever feature-length animated film, it was the first feature-length animated film, period. Produced by Walt Disney and directed by no less than half a dozen men, "Snow White" is still generally regarded as one of the greatest animated films ever, and not just for the way it made history. As much as certain aspects of the film are, shall we say, a product of their time (some of which have aged about as well as a poisoned apple left out to decompose in the sun), it remains a visually lush feast for the eyes full of gorgeous compositions, catchy earworms (and now "Heigh-Ho" is stuck in my head), and some of the most frightening moments in all of Disney cinematic history.
It is, in other words, a film richly deserving of a restored 4K Blu-ray release, which is exactly what "Snow White" is getting this fall. Read on for the deets!
Someday my disc will come
Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, it's off to work we go! (If I have to have this blasted tune rattling around in my brain, then so do you, dang it.) The Walt Disney Company has announced that "Snow White" is getting a restored and remastered 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release as part of Disney Animation's 100-year anniversary celebration. Similar to the 4K restoration of "Cinderella" that premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year (and is now streaming on Disney+), this restoration of "Snow White" was done "using new scans of the original nitrate negative and with the creative input of Disney Animation experts Eric Goldberg (one of the modern masters of Disney animation) and Michael Giaimo (production designer of 'Wish,' 'Frozen,' 'Frozen 2,' and 'Pocahontas')."
The so-called "Disney100" edition of "Snow White" will be released with a special collectible O-sleeve, in addition to retail exclusives that include a Steelbook being offered by Best Buy and slipcovers featuring a collectible "Snow White" pin being offered by Walmart. As you've surely cottoned onto, we here at /Film are all about physical media, and what better to add to your film library than a 4K Ultra HD remastering of one of the touchstone works of animation? You can pick this version of "Snow White" up for yourself starting October 10, 2023.
The beautiful and kindhearted princess Snow White charms every creature in the kingdom except one — her jealous stepmother, the Queen. When the Magic Mirror proclaims Snow White is the fairest one of all, she must flee into the forest, where she befriends the lovable seven dwarfs — Doc, Sneezy, Grumpy, Happy, Bashful, Sleepy and Dopey. But when the Queen tricks Snow White with an enchanted apple, only the magic of true love's kiss can save her!