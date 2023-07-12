New 4K Restoration Of Cinderella Will Stream On Disney+

Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo! Disney's animated "Cinderella" is not just a classic, it's also the film that saved the Mouse House from financial ruin. The outset of WWII hit the studio hard after the triumph of its first-ever animated feature film, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," in 1937. With the European and Asian markets (obviously) in the tank, the likes of "Pinocchio," "Fantasia," and "Bambi" all bombed at the box office in the years that followed. It was only thanks to so-called "package" animated features like "Saludos Amigos" and "Fun and Fancy Free" (which strung together older or recently-animated shorts and, thus, were much cheaper to produce) that Disney was able to remain afloat in the '40s and scrap together the funds to make "Cinderella" in the first place.

Nearly three-quarters of a century later, the Mouse House is repaying the favor by unveiling a brand-new 4K restoration of "Cinderella" on Disney+. The restored version of the film will begin streaming on August 25, 2023, during World Princess Week as part of Disney Animation's ongoing 100-year celebration. This restoration is (per Disney's press release) "the culmination of a multi-year effort involving the Walt Disney Studios Restoration and Preservation team, working closely with key players from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The result is a version of the film that is restored to its original grandeur, authentic to the artistic ambitions of the Studio's creative team, and which looks and sounds better than ever."