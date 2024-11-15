Here's How Much Rachel Zegler's Snow White Movie Cost Disney

In the realm of Disney live-action remakes, few have seemed quite as troubled — if not outright cursed — as "Snow White." Directed by Marc Webb, of "The Amazing Spider-Man" fame, with Rachel Zegler ("West Side Story") and Gal Gadot ("Wonder Woman") leading the cast, it's a star-driven affair that seems right in line with what the studio has done with these remakes over the past decade or so, dating back to when Tim Burton's "Alice in Wonderland" became an unexpected $1 billion blockbuster. Unfortunately, this movie has been hit with more than a few setbacks — setbacks that have, quite literally, come at a cost, it seems.

As revealed in a new report from Forbes, Disney spent a whopping $269.4 million on "Snow White," which was largely the result of extensive reshoots and various delays. This was disclosed because the studio is taking advantage of tax credits for qualifying films offered by the U.K., which means the Mouse House was forced to report all spending for a given production. Fortunately, the report also notes that Disney received a $55.5 million reimbursement thanks to those tax credits, bringing the studio's net spending on the film down to $213.9 million.

A few things. One, the movie still isn't set to hit theaters until March of next year, so there may yet be some post-production costs incurred between now and then. Two, this amount does not account for marketing, which is likely going to amount to $100 million or more for a tentpole of this size. It's true that Disney made more than $7 billion at the box office from such remakes between 2010 and 2019, but those returns have slowed in recent years. In the pandemic era, these are not the surefire slam dunks they once were.

"Snow White," as it were, is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. Zegler leads the way as the titular character, with Gadot playing the Evil Queen. The dwarfs (Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy) will be there too.