A Surprising Sequel Just Passed Star Wars: The Force Awakens At The Global Box Office

It may be surprising to hear, but nearly a decade after it shattered box office records, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" has been left in the dust. Indeed, Disney and Lucasfilm's wildly successful, $2 billion revival of the "Star Wars" franchise has been overtaken at the box office by an unexpected sequel. Welcome to the top five highest-grossing movies of all time, "Ne Zha 2."

One would be forgiven for not even knowing of "Ne Zha 2" but the Chinese animated blockbuster has been on a tear ever since it was released earlier this year. So much so that it has now amassed $2.08 billion worldwide — with almost all of that coming from China. That is enough to put it past "The Force Awakens," which made $2.07 billion globally. That means the "Star Wars" film now falls to number six on the all-time charts, just ahead of "Avengers: Infinity War" ($2.05 billion).

"Ne Zha 2" had already topped "The Force Awakens" to become the biggest movie ever in a single country. Director J.J. Abrams Episode VII previously held that record with $936.6 million in North America. The animated sequel has now secured the record for a long time to come, with $2.06 billion of its total coming from Chinese ticket sales. To say that what the movie has accomplished is remarkable would be an understatement.

To that end, "The Force Awakens" was a true pop culture moment. "Star Wars" had been gone for nearly a decade and the release of a new film felt like the cinematic event of a generation. The movie's success proved Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm was a good one, even if what followed with film's like "Solo" and "The Rise of Skywalker" was more uneven.