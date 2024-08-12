Avatar: Fire And Ash Director James Cameron Explains What The Sci-Fi Sequel's Title Means

We all share a common goal: to make the entries in James Cameron's "Avatar" franchise the biggest box office hits ever released, despite naysayers who think these movies have no "cultural impact."

While we wait for the next film to arrive and remind us of our collective love for alien worlds and space whales, we at last know the title of the third chapter in the saga, and no, it's not "The Seed Bearer," so pour one out for the "Avatar" title that never was. Instead, during this year's D23 convention, James Cameron took the stage to delight Pandora aficionados with new details about the third film, officially titled "Avatar: Fire and Ash." Cameron's presentation mostly included concept art showing the main things we can expect from the new "Avatar." After "The Way of Water" took us to the oceans of Pandora, we're now going to the skies, with the concept art revealing large flying jellyfish airships straight out of "Final Fantasy" as well as fire Na'vi covered in white ash and creepy masks while dancing around flames.

Cameron teased the story of the new film, saying, "We're going into really challenging territory for all the characters you know and love." Though plot details are scarce, we do know that we will meet a new tribe of Na'vi known as the "Ash People," meant to be more violent and evil than any we've seen in the movies before. Oona Chaplin will play that clan's leader, Varang.