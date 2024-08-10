Avatar 3 Gets Fire & Ash Title, Will Introduce The Creepy Fire Navi Clan In 2025 [D23]

We love "Avatar," don't we folks? Writer/director James Cameron sure does — he's devoting a massive chunk of his career to making movies in that franchise, and while we can joke about long delays between movies all we want, Jimmy C is getting the last laugh because audiences seem to love these films. We've said it before and we'll say it again — never bet against Jim Cameron. While some people still scoff at the idea of the blockbuster filmmaker continuing to make "Avatar" movies, the fact remains that these movies become huge, huge hits. It's also worth noting that the films are only improving — not only was the technology for "Avatar: The Way of Water" superior to the first film, but the film itself was a huge step up in terms of emotional storytelling. In short, Cameron knows what he's doing. And he plans to show us even more stuff.

/Film's Jacob Hall is on the ground at this year's D23 convention in Anaheim, where Cameron appeared to discuss "the most epic event for the most epic fans." He told the packed crowd that he had traveled 7,000 miles from New Zealand for the presentation. "It's also got high emotional stakes, more than ever before," he said. "We're going into really challenging territory for all the characters you know and love." His talk included new VFX shots from "Avatar 3," and Hall said the images were so beautiful, it was like "waking up on Christmas morning. Cameron also teased that there would be a character "we will love to hate," new biomes in Pandora, and added, "The new film is not what you expect, but it's definitely what you want." Cameron was joined by stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington to provide new concept art and the film's new title.