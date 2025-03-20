5 Years Ago, The Pandemic Shut Down Movie Theaters - And They Never Fully Recovered

Five years ago, the world changed in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. What started in China quickly spread around the globe, creating an international crisis the likes of which none of us had experienced in our lifetimes. What it led to was a near-total shutdown of commerce centered around gatherings. Person-to-person contact was straight-up dangerous, which made indoor activities with strangers all but impossible.

As a result, by March 20, 2020, thanks to widespread stay-at-home orders, virtually every movie theater in North America — and throughout much of the world — was forced to close its doors temporarily. Hollywood had offered signs that this pandemic was very serious, with the "James Bond" movie "No Time to Die" delaying its global release in early March, which was no small thing. Film festivals were canceled. The box office was being propped up by drive-in movie theaters across the country. It was dire, but it was also supposed to be temporary.

Unfortunately, by the time chains like AMC and Regal were allowed to reopen their doors for movies like Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" and Marvel's "New Mutants," they were doing so in a media landscape that had been greatly altered. Hollywood threw a brick on the gas pedal when it came to streaming as the future. Before the pandemic, Netflix ruled this space, with Hulu and other competitors in there fighting for a piece. By the end of 2020, though, we had Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max (now just Max), and Peacock, with Paramount+ and others just around the corner.

Even more transformative was the advent of PVOD, aka premium video on demand. VOD had been a thing for years, but when theaters shut down, studios released movies that had their runs at the box office cut short at home for $20 to rent. That was a steep price people cooped up at home were willing to pay. When Universal released "Trolls World Tour," a would-be theatrical release, at home on VOD in April 2020, Pandora's Box was permanently opened. Theaters would have to fight for relevance from that point on, even without the threat of a global pandemic looming.