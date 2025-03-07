What's The Future Of Movie Theaters? Bowling, Axe Throwing, And Yes, Movies

For the last handful of years, there has been some concern, both in the industry and from those who enjoy the cinematic experience, that movie theaters might be in some trouble. Ever since the pandemic forced theaters all around the world to close for months on end in 2020, things have been a little rocky. Yes, the box office has recovered quite a bit, but that recovery has been far slower than many expected. Fortunately, it does appear that moviegoing does have a future — it's just that the future will involve more than just movies. Axe throwing and a matinee, anyone?

During a panel at SXSW 2025 titled "How Theatres are Eventizing the Moviegoing Experience," we got a first-hand account from several people involved in the day-to-day of running regional theater chains explaining how things are changing. The biggest change of all? Going to the movies is largely no longer about just going to the movies. For the vast majority of prospective ticket buyers out there, gone are the days of simply going to a theater on a day ending in y just to see a movie and perhaps eat some popcorn.

Now, even that popcorn needs to come in a ridiculous, themed popcorn bucket. For many small chains, it's about making theaters part of larger family entertainment centers. Think Dave and Busters, but one where you can also go see a new Marvel movie. "With the family entertainment centers, what it's doing now, it's turning a trip to the movies to be one big outing," said Valarie Rico of the Texas-based Santikos Entertainment. "It's really turned into an all day hang out."