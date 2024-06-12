Beloved Theater Chain Alamo Drafthouse Has Been Bought By Sony Pictures
The Alamo Drafthouse, the Austin, Texas-based franchise that represented one of the last remaining independently-owned theaters — and one that prioritized the moviegoing experience far more than the larger multiplexes out there typically do — has officially been purchased by an unlikely suitor. After filing for bankruptcy at the height of the pandemic in early 2021, indicating that even the prestige theater house wasn't immune to the same decreasing audience trends plaguing most theaters nationwide, the news has arrived that Sony Pictures Entertainment has swooped in out of nowhere to take over ownership. Promising to "...preserve Alamo Drafthouse's distinctive movie-dining experience," long considered a staple of the chain (along with its stringent policies against talking, cell phone use, and other disruptive behavior), the press release attempts to strike a reassuring tone that Alamo devotees won't notice much change at all.
In terms of business proceedings, Sony indicates that Alamo CEO Michael Kustermann will remain in the position while overseeing a newly-formed division called Sony Pictures Experiences. With 35 total theaters currently in operation (including one recently built in Manhattan), the Alamo Drafthouse will keep all of these locations opens, along with continuing operations on the popular, Alamo-owned Fantastic Fest film festival. Lauding "Alamo Drafthouse's differentiated movie-going experience, admired brand, and devoted community," Sony President and COO released the following statement:
"We look forward to building upon the innovations that have made Alamo Drafthouse successful and will, of course, continue to welcome content from all studios and distributors."
Sony brings the Alamo Drafthouse under new management
It's the end of an era and the beginning of an uncertain new one for arguably the most beloved theater chain in the United States. It's always big news when a movie studio purchases an entire theater chain — which, in and of itself, is an action that has undergone its own rocky journey through the legal system before becoming legal once more — but few had Sony Pictures on their radar as a potential buyer once it became clear that the Alamo Drafthouse's days were likely numbered. One of the few theater chains to successfully weather the pandemic with a flurry of re-openings after the COVID-19 vaccine began circulating to the masses, movie fans lucky enough to live near one of these locations have come to rely upon the franchise as one of the last bastions of preserving the theatrical experience. With today's news, there's no telling what the future of the Alamo Drafthouse will now look like.
For their part, Sony and founder/previous Alamo owner Tim League are looking at this move optimistically. In a statement, League had this to say:
"We are beyond thrilled to join forces with Sony Pictures Entertainment to expand our company vision to be the best damn cinema that has ever, or will ever, exist now in ways we could only ever dream of. They have a deep respect and understanding of cinema's ability to both drive growth and create lasting cultural impact which aligns perfectly with everything Alamo Drafthouse stands for."
Notably, Sony is one of the few main studios without a streaming service of its own (while remaining an option to buy Paramount Pictures, following the Skydance deal falling apart). On the surface, Sony's championing of theaters rings true. Time will tell how this ultimately turns out.