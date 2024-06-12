Beloved Theater Chain Alamo Drafthouse Has Been Bought By Sony Pictures

The Alamo Drafthouse, the Austin, Texas-based franchise that represented one of the last remaining independently-owned theaters — and one that prioritized the moviegoing experience far more than the larger multiplexes out there typically do — has officially been purchased by an unlikely suitor. After filing for bankruptcy at the height of the pandemic in early 2021, indicating that even the prestige theater house wasn't immune to the same decreasing audience trends plaguing most theaters nationwide, the news has arrived that Sony Pictures Entertainment has swooped in out of nowhere to take over ownership. Promising to "...preserve Alamo Drafthouse's distinctive movie-dining experience," long considered a staple of the chain (along with its stringent policies against talking, cell phone use, and other disruptive behavior), the press release attempts to strike a reassuring tone that Alamo devotees won't notice much change at all.

In terms of business proceedings, Sony indicates that Alamo CEO Michael Kustermann will remain in the position while overseeing a newly-formed division called Sony Pictures Experiences. With 35 total theaters currently in operation (including one recently built in Manhattan), the Alamo Drafthouse will keep all of these locations opens, along with continuing operations on the popular, Alamo-owned Fantastic Fest film festival. Lauding "Alamo Drafthouse's differentiated movie-going experience, admired brand, and devoted community," Sony President and COO released the following statement: