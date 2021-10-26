Everything You Need To Know About Manhattan's New Alamo Drafthouse [Interview]

One of my favorite things to do in the pre-COVID times was host a screening for Terror Tuesday or Weird Wednesday [subject of the great new book "Warped and Faded"] at the Alamo in Brooklyn. I love the older repertory content I got to introduce like "Death Race 2000" or "Santa Sangre." At the moment most of the Alamo revival content is centralized in Houston and being curated across all the locations, as opposed to the localized programming managers you used to have. As COVID becomes less of a thing and the theaters get back in the black, is the idea to eventually bring back the unique localized programming?

Yeah, yeah. We're gonna sort of casually, gradually get there, right? Coming out of chapter 11 and watching our bank balance very carefully, we had to scale back. But we need to be, right? We need to get back to Alamo at its best. Especially in New York, and especially with the Staten Island location coming, there's just too much. This is too big of an audience and it needs for us to be at our best, we need that too. We need to get back there. So that's the plan and the goal. We're gonna take it step by step, as people get comfortable coming back to movies.

Yonkers and Brooklyn have film projectors, but the Manhattan location does not yet. Is the plan to eventually make one of these 14 screens a film-capable screen?

That's what we want. It honestly was budgetary. There's a lot of little things that, as we exceeded our budget, we trim things back to keep costs in line. But there's no bigger believer in 35MM in the United States than me. I think it's important to do.

You said that AGFA actually does more print distribution than the Motion Picture Academy.

We like our films to be played, right?