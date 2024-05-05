Paramount Lost A Supreme Court Showdown That Changed Movie Theaters Forever

In the 1920s, Hollywood was the Wild West. There were few unions protecting film workers, apart from the International Association of Theater and Stage Employees, or IATSE, which was formed in 1893. It wouldn't be until 1933 that the Screen Writers Guild — later the WGA — would come together, followed shortly by the founding of the Screen Actors Guild. The Teamsters Local 399 started up at about the same time; these unions were, of course, a direct result of the New Deal.

Before 1933, Hollywood could exploit workers openly. The Wild West cowboys were actually millionaire executives, and the Big Five studios — RKO, 20th Century Fox, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Warner Bros., and Paramount — along with the Little Three — Universal, United Artists, and Columbia — kept actors under strict contracts and bought up all the competition. Indeed, in what might seem like a pretty wild exploitation of market power, the Big Five also owned their own theater chains, allowing them to control production from first inception to last screening. It was known as "vertical integration," and studios actively conspired to keep ticket prices high. It was a massive monopolization of the industry. According to the 2001 book "Engulfed: The Death of Paramount Pictures and the Birth of Corporate Hollywood" by Bernard F. Dick, the eight studios collectively controlled 70% of all movies. The system persisted for decades.

Then, in 1948, the Supreme Court heard United States v. Paramount Pictures, addressing the theatrical monopoly head-on. The Department of Justice claimed that studios "had engaged in a wide-spread conspiracy to illegally fix motion picture prices and monopolize both the film distribution and movie theater markets." The case produced the Paramount Decrees, which were immediately put into effect.

The party ended. It wouldn't begin again until 2020.