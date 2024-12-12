5 Movies That Helped Save The Box Office In 2024

It's been a wild few years at the box office. The 2020 lockdowns put theaters and Hollywood in a terrible place, and the recovery has been slower than expected. But 2023 offered hope, as the domestic box office hit $9 billion, getting us closer to pre-pandemic normals. Then the SAG and WGA strikes happened, which completely destroyed the release calendar for the first half of 2024. Because of that, theaters were once again forced to weather a brutal storm.

The first half of 2024 was close to a disaster. Not only were we left without any blockbuster releases for months on end but, once they started coming, the first several proved to be disappointments out of the gate (we're talking about films such as "The Fall Guy" and "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga"). It all looked pretty bleak for a bit, with the domestic box office trailing more than 20% last year's total heading into summer.

Luckily, things rebounded better than we could have hoped for, with massive films like "Deadpool & Wolverine," "Despicable Me 4," "Dune: Part Two," and "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," among others, helping to close the gap. More importantly, several movies helped to fill the void and keep theaters afloat during some serious down periods on the calendar. These movies helped the industry avoid what I would classify as a crisis.

As 2024 comes to a close, it's time to highlight some of the movies that quite literally helped theaters keep the lights on this year.