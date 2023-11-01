How Terrifier 2's Success Sets The Stage For A Bigger (And Scarier) Part 3 [Exclusive]
Damien Leone's "Terrifier 2" provided the world with one of the great cinematic success stories of 2022. Made for a tony budget of only $250,000, "Terrifier 2" caused a stir when reports began to emerge of its extreme gore causing some audience members to become sick or faint in theaters. This notoriety attracted more and more curious ticket-buyers, allowing the film to ultimately rack up over $15 million in box office receipts. "Terrifier 2" will be re-released in theaters today, November 1, 2023, to assure that all bloodthirsty looky-loos will have a chance to test their mettle.
"Terrifier 2" is a gore flick that features a lanky, mute, monstrous clown named Art (David Howard Thornton). Art has appeared in numerous features and shorts over the years, and has already worked his way into the established canon of popular horror movie villains. In his latest outing, Art is resurrected and goes on his usual killing spree, murdering his victims in increasingly creative and painful ways. Art has no motivation other than to kill and to cause pain.
Even before the overwhelming success of "Terrifier 2," Leone was already discussing plans for a "Terrifier 3," a film that may suddenly have netted a much higher budget ("much higher" meaning in the $1 million range) and will have a much quicker turnaround time. /Film's own Jacob Hall recently sat down with Leone, and the director revealed the welcome production changes he looks forward to making with an expanded budget and more logical shooting schedule. It seems he and his FX team will no longer have to spend months and months building the gore effects with their own hands.
Determination
When asked what sort of luxuries an expanded budget might afford "Terrifier 3," Damien was relieved to say that having a crew would be indulgence number one. "Terrifier 2" was a film made with only a few people working when they could, and taking their time. With a large crew taking care of effects and technical details, more of Leone's focus can be placed on actual directing. Leone said that his greatest extravagance is "to be determined, honestly." He was quick to add that having a big crew is a double-edged sword, saying:
"Because even though you get more money, then you get to hire more people, but those people charge a lot of money. So then you wind up kind of being back in the same position as you were, ultimately, if that makes any sense. Because that was one of the reasons why we were able to do so much crazy stuff in 'Terrifier 2,' is because we did everything ourselves. The amount of special effects that basically me and [producer] Phil [Falcone] did. We did almost everything."
Leone seems a mite ambivalent about having a big budget. He may have teams of artists working on the more labor-intensive parts of production, but he admits there will be less personal creative control. Having a team, however, would definitely streamline efforts, especially given that "Terrifier 2" took so long to make. Leone added:
"There were some days we had other makeup artists helping us out, but that was a 75-day shoot. So maybe we had two weeks' worth of other makeup artists or something helping us, and basically just helping us apply makeup that we already made and things like that. But you're talking like a million-dollar budget just on the effects."
'We did them for nothing'
One of the reasons "Terrifier 2" cost so little money to make is because Leone and Falcone worked immensely long hours for no extra pay. The director recalls the long nights building blood effects and mixing up gore on his own, and what a relief it will be to not have to do that anymore. He said:
"And we did them for nothing. We just bought the supplies and spent 18 hours a night at Phil's, just building these things for months. But that being said, one of the great things that I can do now is hire a Hollywood makeup team to come in and do all the effects. That allows me to be a better director. That's a lot of pressure off of my shoulders. I can focus on one thing instead of a hundred things. So that's going to be really exciting."
Leone admits that having a team will allow him to "shoot the movie in three months as opposed to three years." This means that fans will not have to wait until 2026 or 2027 to see "Terrifier 3." According to an article in Variety, an outfit called Cineverse has purchased the North American distribution rights to "Terrifier 3," and the current plan is to have the movie complete and in theaters in 2024. Thornton will, naturally, return as Art the Clown, as will "Terrifier 2" star Lauren VaVera, reprising her role of Sienna Shaw, and Samantha Scaffidi, returning as the beleaguered Victoria, last seen giving birth to Art's severed head (don't ask).