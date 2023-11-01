How Terrifier 2's Success Sets The Stage For A Bigger (And Scarier) Part 3 [Exclusive]

Damien Leone's "Terrifier 2" provided the world with one of the great cinematic success stories of 2022. Made for a tony budget of only $250,000, "Terrifier 2" caused a stir when reports began to emerge of its extreme gore causing some audience members to become sick or faint in theaters. This notoriety attracted more and more curious ticket-buyers, allowing the film to ultimately rack up over $15 million in box office receipts. "Terrifier 2" will be re-released in theaters today, November 1, 2023, to assure that all bloodthirsty looky-loos will have a chance to test their mettle.

"Terrifier 2" is a gore flick that features a lanky, mute, monstrous clown named Art (David Howard Thornton). Art has appeared in numerous features and shorts over the years, and has already worked his way into the established canon of popular horror movie villains. In his latest outing, Art is resurrected and goes on his usual killing spree, murdering his victims in increasingly creative and painful ways. Art has no motivation other than to kill and to cause pain.

Even before the overwhelming success of "Terrifier 2," Leone was already discussing plans for a "Terrifier 3," a film that may suddenly have netted a much higher budget ("much higher" meaning in the $1 million range) and will have a much quicker turnaround time. /Film's own Jacob Hall recently sat down with Leone, and the director revealed the welcome production changes he looks forward to making with an expanded budget and more logical shooting schedule. It seems he and his FX team will no longer have to spend months and months building the gore effects with their own hands.