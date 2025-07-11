James Gunn's Entire DC Universe Timeline Explained

We know where the DCEU ends ("Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom"), but where does the DCU begin? The correct answer is with "The Suicide Squad."

The 2024 animated series "Creature Commandos" may be where Gunn marks the DCU as officially beginning, because it's the first project that was produced with the intention of being part of the DCU. However, "Creature Commandos" is very much a sequel to "The Suicide Squad," as its story directly builds off the film. But both "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker" were developed with the intention of being in the DCEU and have links to show for it.

Remember, "The Suicide Squad" was itself a semi-sequel to 2016's "Suicide Squad" directed by David Ayer. That's why the movie brought back Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag Jr., and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Do other projects that featured these characters, like the Ayer "Suicide Squad" or Harley Quinn vehicle "Birds of Prey," count?

"Peacemaker" also ends with a cameo from most of the Justice League as Zack Snyder assembled them. Ezra Miller's Flash and Jason Momoa's Aquaman even get close-up cameos in the "Peacemaker" season 1 finale.

Let's break down two methods to answer questions about a text: Watsonian or Doylist. They both go back to the stories of Sherlock Holmes; a Watsonian (as in Dr. John Watson, Holmes' sidekick) lens looks at things from an in-universe perspective, whereas Doylist (i.e. the stories' author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle) readings look at the real world events around a text to find an answer. Lots of superhero fans have Watsonian tunnel vision, even for questions that can only have Doylist answers. Canonicity in Gunn's DCU is one of those questions.

Here's the useful shorthand; anything that Gunn was involved with is essentially canon. In the spots where "The Suicide Squad" or "Peacemaker" line up with the old DCEU, ignore them. The DCU going forward certainly won't be referencing those parts of "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker." Pretend it was David Corenswet's Superman that showed up at the end of "Peacemaker" season 1, not Henry Cavill's. In all likelihood, that's what Gunn is doing.