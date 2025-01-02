Our First Look At The DCU's New Batman Just Came From An Unexpected Place
Whenever Batman's not on screen in any DC movie or show, all the other characters should be asking, "Where's Batman?" That classic scene from "The Simpsons" ended up proving prophetic for many fans while watching "The Penguin," the spin-off series set in the standalone continuity of Matt Reeves' "The Batman" ... primarily because it never once featured an actual appearance by Robert Pattinson's Batman (for good reason, as it turns out). Despite that, fans have been looking ahead to a very different debut for Gotham's Dark Knight. With James Gunn ramping up his new, tightly interconnected DC Universe, it's only been a matter of time before the most popular masked vigilante of all hits the big screen once again.
That moment arrived a little quicker — and in another medium altogether — than most viewers would've expected, however. Those who've been keeping up with HBO's "Creature Commandos," the animated sequel series to 2021's "The Suicide Squad," were treated to a most welcome surprise in the latest episode. While the story mostly concerns itself with the dregs of the DC rogues gallery, led by the horrifically adorable Weasel and his motley crew of renegades, the show's writing team found an opportunity to hint at the larger franchise surrounding these characters. In the process, they've given us our first official look at the new DC Universe Batman. In episode 6, titled "Priyatel Skelet," a series of flashbacks show how the scientist Alexander Sartorius turned into the radioactive Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk). The tragic tale ends with the villain captured by none other than Batman.
According to Gunn, this cameo was one that he didn't take lightly.
Don't expect another origin story for the DC Universe Batman
Alright, let's get a show of hands here: Of all the places for James Gunn's new take on Batman to pop up for the very first time, who had "Creature Commandos" at the top of their list? While natural landing spots could've included a cameo in the upcoming "Superman" film or, most obviously, his starring role in director Andy Muschietti's planned "The Brave and the Bold" movie, the Caped Crusader jumped the gun a bit by popping up in the animated HBO series. In a video posted by Rotten Tomatoes, both Gunn and "Creature Commandos" showrunner/executive producer Dean Lorey explained the thought process that went into this decision.
Confirming that this is, indeed, our first glimpse of the DCU Batman, Gunn went on to explain how this scene ended up cut down quite a bit from its original conception:
"When they first gave [the episode] to me, we saw a lot more Batman. And I was saying, 'I am not ready to commit to that, I'm not ready to commit to that, I'm not ready to commit to that.' So I just went like, 'More silhouette, more silhouette, more silhouette.' I think it's a great way to show that Batman does exist, he already exists in this universe. Just like when we come to the 'Superman' movie, we see that Superman already exists, he's already known by the people of Metropolis. So we don't need to hear the [Batman] origin story again. That's just a way to introduce that Batman is a part of this universe, he's an important part of this universe, and he has an impact on it."
While we expect many to riot over the fact that we've been robbed of yet another gritty alleyway scene ending in the traumatic murder of Bruce Wayne's beloved parents for the millionth time in live action, we'll just have to trust that Gunn knows what he's doing here. While we wait for updates on "The Brave and the Bold," "Superman" will fly into theaters July 11, 2025.