Our First Look At The DCU's New Batman Just Came From An Unexpected Place

Whenever Batman's not on screen in any DC movie or show, all the other characters should be asking, "Where's Batman?" That classic scene from "The Simpsons" ended up proving prophetic for many fans while watching "The Penguin," the spin-off series set in the standalone continuity of Matt Reeves' "The Batman" ... primarily because it never once featured an actual appearance by Robert Pattinson's Batman (for good reason, as it turns out). Despite that, fans have been looking ahead to a very different debut for Gotham's Dark Knight. With James Gunn ramping up his new, tightly interconnected DC Universe, it's only been a matter of time before the most popular masked vigilante of all hits the big screen once again.

That moment arrived a little quicker — and in another medium altogether — than most viewers would've expected, however. Those who've been keeping up with HBO's "Creature Commandos," the animated sequel series to 2021's "The Suicide Squad," were treated to a most welcome surprise in the latest episode. While the story mostly concerns itself with the dregs of the DC rogues gallery, led by the horrifically adorable Weasel and his motley crew of renegades, the show's writing team found an opportunity to hint at the larger franchise surrounding these characters. In the process, they've given us our first official look at the new DC Universe Batman. In episode 6, titled "Priyatel Skelet," a series of flashbacks show how the scientist Alexander Sartorius turned into the radioactive Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk). The tragic tale ends with the villain captured by none other than Batman.

According to Gunn, this cameo was one that he didn't take lightly.