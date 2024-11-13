There's An Official Reason Why Batman Never Showed Up In The Penguin
Amid all the street-level gang wars and bloody grasps for power throughout "The Penguin," did you notice the bat-shaped hole at the center of the plot? Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobb, who once posed such a threat that Robert Pattinson's Batman hunted him through the highways of Gotham in a white-knuckle sequence in 2022's "The Batman," continued his rise through the ranks of the city's criminal underbelly without missing a beat. He was responsible for shootouts on the street, multiple car chases, and even a car bomb that ripped through an entire neighborhood ... but the masked vigilante was nowhere to be seen. Social media certainly became aware of this, as many viewers echoed the sentiments of posts like this and pointed out how glaring it was that the Bat hardly even merited a namedrop, much less a cameo.
Showrunner Lauren LeFranc had previously confirmed that Batman wouldn't end up appearing at any point in "The Penguin," but no official reason has ever been given as to what he's actually been up to during the events of the spinoff show. Logistically speaking, it's easy to guess that Pattinson's contract either didn't allow for his casting in a streaming series or the cost was simply too prohibitive for a (relatively) smaller budget ... or perhaps Pattinson's schedule was simply too full. Narratively, well, that's where things get a bit more dicey. After all, the whole idea established in "The Batman" was that the superhero calling himself "Vengeance" could be lurking behind every corner as a deterrent. Now when the Penguin makes his biggest play for control of the streets, he chose to sit it out completely?
Not so fast! We've finally heard straight from "The Batman" director and "The Penguin" executive producer Matt Reeves, and his explanation of Batman's absence makes a fair amount of sense.
Matt Reeves explains where Batman is in The Penguin
Who knew that being the one vigilante on the right side of the law (well, most of the time) in all of Gotham City would be such a full-time job? In his introductory scene in 2022's "The Batman," Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne literally states that he can't be everywhere — there's simply too much crime to deal with and not enough hours in the
day night. That's why the Bat signal, which finally makes an appearance in the very last moments of the "Penguin" finale, plays such a huge psychological role on the criminal element. Everyone, from petty thieves to Oz Cobb himself, needs a reminder that the Batman is out there and itching for a fight.
But as for what's been keeping him so busy lately, Matt Reeves has the answer. In an interview with Digital Spy, he revealed why Batman never once shows up in "The Penguin" — and his response is surprisingly simple. As he explained:
"This was a time of great turmoil in the city, it's literally the week after [the events of 'The Batman']. Much of the city is in desperation, so police can't get everywhere, there's crime everywhere, it's a very, very dangerous time."
"[Batman's] out there trying to grapple with the aftermath of everything that happened, which to some degree he blames himself for."
Honestly, given how much chaos there is in the wake of the rampant flooding caused by Paul Dano's Riddler, it makes sense that Bruce would have his hands full right now. Compared to everything else likely going on in other parts of Gotham, is the Penguin's gang war on the outskirts really that big of a deal? Whether you find this explanation satisfying or not, something tells us that Batman may come to regret this oversight once "The Batman: Part II" arrives. For now, you can catch every episode of "The Penguin" on Max.