There's An Official Reason Why Batman Never Showed Up In The Penguin

Amid all the street-level gang wars and bloody grasps for power throughout "The Penguin," did you notice the bat-shaped hole at the center of the plot? Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobb, who once posed such a threat that Robert Pattinson's Batman hunted him through the highways of Gotham in a white-knuckle sequence in 2022's "The Batman," continued his rise through the ranks of the city's criminal underbelly without missing a beat. He was responsible for shootouts on the street, multiple car chases, and even a car bomb that ripped through an entire neighborhood ... but the masked vigilante was nowhere to be seen. Social media certainly became aware of this, as many viewers echoed the sentiments of posts like this and pointed out how glaring it was that the Bat hardly even merited a namedrop, much less a cameo.

Showrunner Lauren LeFranc had previously confirmed that Batman wouldn't end up appearing at any point in "The Penguin," but no official reason has ever been given as to what he's actually been up to during the events of the spinoff show. Logistically speaking, it's easy to guess that Pattinson's contract either didn't allow for his casting in a streaming series or the cost was simply too prohibitive for a (relatively) smaller budget ... or perhaps Pattinson's schedule was simply too full. Narratively, well, that's where things get a bit more dicey. After all, the whole idea established in "The Batman" was that the superhero calling himself "Vengeance" could be lurking behind every corner as a deterrent. Now when the Penguin makes his biggest play for control of the streets, he chose to sit it out completely?

Not so fast! We've finally heard straight from "The Batman" director and "The Penguin" executive producer Matt Reeves, and his explanation of Batman's absence makes a fair amount of sense.