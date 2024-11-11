How The Penguin Sets Up The Batman Part II

When the Batman does run up against the Penguin once more, he may have to accept that the mid-level stooge he attacked in the first film's excellent nighttime car-chase sequence has changed himself a bit. Perhaps the biggest way that "The Penguin" sets up the incoming "Batman" sequel is that finally, Oz Cobb looks the part that we all have in our minds. Though he may not be dancing around with an umbrella in the final moments, he's got his tuxedo and tails, he's got himself a swanky penthouse, and he seems to be finally in control. Neither the Maroni family nor the Falcones, both of whom are so recognizable to worldwide audiences and both of whom have caused the Batman so much trouble over the years, are a presence anymore. (Let's not wonder why it is that the Batman stayed so far out of a massive gang war that took place over the course of this show.) Now that the Batman has his Bat-Signal working again, he and Jim Gordon (another no-show in this series) are not just going to face off against the tough talk of Oz, but also the amassed groups across Gotham City that he's brought into the fold.

And as the final scenes of "The Penguin" make clear, Oz's ruthlessness has become even more shocking. The Batman may not know it, but by now, we're aware that a young Oz Cobb is responsible for the deaths of his two brothers, an act that he only ever seems slightly guilty about having committed. And aside from killing his protege Victor, Oz has also brought his senile mother Francis home, less as a victory march and more as an act of force. By the series' end, Francis is revealed to have known what Oz did, to have loathed him for it, and to have failed to get him killed by a local Mafioso. In return, as much as Oz is heartbroken that his mother has suffered such a massive stroke that she's essentially a vegetable, he makes her stay in her bed in an otherwise deserted and spacious room overlooking the city.

Because the Batman and his allies don't make any appearances in "The Penguin," and references to the 2022 film are mostly few and far between, there's a lot of guesswork about how much of "The Penguin" will make itself known in the 2026 follow-up. What is clear is this: Oz Cobb was a fascinating side character in the 2022 film, notable as much for the remarkable makeup that masked the movie-star good looks of Colin Farrell as for the presence of the Penguin in a larger Mob epic. But now, Oz Cobb is the man in charge, and that means that the Batman is inevitably going to have face off with him and his new lackeys. The Penguin may not have the icky flash or intelligence of the Riddler, but he's that rare villain who not only says he's willing to take anyone down to have power; he's proven over this eight-episode miniseries exactly who he's willing to kill to get what he wants. The Batman needs to watch out.

"The Penguin" is now streaming in its entirety on Max.