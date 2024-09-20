The Penguin Puts A Spin On Robin's Origin Story With Its Biggest Supporting Character

Jason Todd was created by Gerry Conway and Don Newton in 1983, debuting in "Batman" #357. He was initially just a carbon copy of Dick Grayson, the original Robin, down to having the same origin as a circus acrobat whose parents were murdered by a gangster. Jason was introduced at the tail end of the pre-"Crisis On Infinite Earths" DC Universe, though. When "Batman" relaunched in the "Post-Crisis" world, Max Allan Collins revised Jason's origin.

Dick Giordano's cover of "Batman" #408 (the first issue published after Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli's four-issue "Batman: Year One" arc) shows a young street punk having stolen a tire from the Batmobile. He then looks up in horror to see Batman landed on the car roof, leering over him. Who would think from the cover that this kid is the new Robin?

DC Comics

The story inside the pages of "Batman" #408 depicts Dick Grayson's retirement as Robin and Batman's first meeting with Jason. While investigating a case in Gotham's Crime Alley slum, he returns to his car and finds it missing a tire. Stunned by the audacity, Batman laughs, only for Jason to clock him with his tire iron. Batman chases down the boy and makes him return the car's wheel. Sensing the kid needs some guidance, he helps Jason move off the street into a school for troubled boys. When that doesn't take, he adopts him and trains him as the new Robin.

This new origin for Robin II reflected a shift in how he was written. Jason wasn't a plucky Burt Ward do-gooder, he was a punk with a lot of festering rage. That attitude (and readers' negative response to it) ultimately got him killed by the Joker in the storyline "A Death in The Family" (by Jim Starlin and Jim Aparo, published in "Batman #426-429).

Is Victor headed for a fate as bloody as Jason's? Oz may be the Penguin, but he's also a snake. Before Victor proved his worth, and Oz sensed a kindred spirit social climber, the Penguin was ready to kill him as a loose end. I, for one, would not want to be in Victor's shoes right now.

"The Penguin" is streaming on Max.