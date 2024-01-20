The One Line That Solidified Burt Ward As The World's First Robin In Batman

Everything Adam West did, Burt Ward did backward and in elf shoes.

Both West and Ward gave genius performances on William Dozier's 1966 TV series "Batman." The show took place in a cartoon universe full of outlandish villains and sexy criminals, while Batman stood in as some sort of cosmic straight man. Everything in the universe was strange, but the crimefighter dressed as a bat and his banana-caped sidekick in a domino mask both pretended that everything was normal and clean and, gosh darn it, even wholesome. West and Ward were stone-faced in delivering their weird-ass dialogue, elevating "Batman" from a simple adventure program to one of the most brilliant comedy shows in TV history.

Ward had it harder than West. Thanks to the face-covering design of the Batman costume, West could easily be replaced by a stunt performer for the show's many fight scenes. Ward, with his whole head exposed, had to learn to do a lot of the stunts himself. He also noted in his autobiography "Boy Wonder: My Life in Tights," that he was too well-endowed for the Robin costume and the studio briefly gave him pills to ... shrink him. Thankfully, Ward stopped taking the pills pretty early on.

When West and Ward were auditioning to play Batman and Robin, they developed chemistry right away. Both seemed to share the same preternatural sense that "Batman" was just as much a playful satire as it was a camp adventure. In West's own autobiography "Back to the Batcave," he recalled his first screen test with Ward and the one line of dialogue that Ward utterly nailed to let everyone know that he was perfect for the role.