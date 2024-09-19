Why John Turturro Didn't Return As The Batman Villain Carmine Falcone In The Penguin

Years after Matt Reeves' "The Batman" first released, the Gotham gang's back together in "The Penguin" — well, almost all of them, at least. Robert Pattinson's pointy-eared hero is nowhere to be seen, for better or worse, which leaves us with the ambitious mafioso Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) as our main eyes and ears into the flooded city in this HBO spin-off series. The new storyline introduces a host of new characters and rivals seeking to claim the top spot in Gotham City's criminal underworld, including Clancy Brown's imprisoned Salvatore Maroni (who was merely referenced throughout "The Batman") and Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone, the daughter of the powerful gangster Carmine Falcone. He was portrayed as a major supporting figure in the 2022 movie by John Turturro before getting shot by the Riddler (Paul Dano) as part of his nefarious scheme, of course, yet he actually makes a return in "The Penguin" from beyond the grave through various flashbacks ... but played by another high-profile actor entirely.

"The Penguin" is set to premiere Thursday night (/Film's Chris Evangelista reviewed the series and noted that it would've been better off as a movie) and it will soon have fans wondering exactly why the kingpin Carmine Falcone is back with a rather noticeable difference. With "Kingsman" and "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" actor Mark Strong taking over for Turturro, it's not like creator Lauren LeFranc skimped on the star power this time around. As usually happens in this industry, however, the pivot occurred as a result of good ol' fashioned scheduling issues.