Colin Farrell Hated His Penguin Costume More Than You Could Possibly Imagine

Despite looking nothing like Richard Kind, Colin Farrell is a very good Penguin and the breakout star of "The Batman." Penguin is the funny, ruthless, Spanish-grammar-knowing crime boss who played both Batman and Gordon like fools. It's no wonder he is the first character from Matt Reeves' poorly-named universe to grace our screens again. While we wait for "The Batman Part II" to get (eventually) released, it's time to prepare for "The Penguin."

Already, before season 1 even premieres, there are talks of a continuation. However, when asked by Total Film if "The Penguin" season 2 could happen, Farrell expressed doubts about his desire to endure this character again for one specific reason — the makeup.

"Don't get me wrong — I loved it — but it got in on me a little bit," Farrell explained. "By the end of it, I was b***ing and moaning to anyone who would listen to me that I f***ing wanted it to be finished. I tried to remind them that I had 'grumpy gratitude.'"

"I was still grateful, and still honored — I grew up watching Burgess Meredith [from the '60s TV series], and then Danny DeVito was my Penguin — so being a part of the lineage of that storytelling, I really did feel privileged," Farrell added. "Maybe in a year I would. But when I finished I was like, 'I never want to put that f***ing suit and that f***ing head on again.'"