Colin Farrell Hated His Penguin Costume More Than You Could Possibly Imagine
Despite looking nothing like Richard Kind, Colin Farrell is a very good Penguin and the breakout star of "The Batman." Penguin is the funny, ruthless, Spanish-grammar-knowing crime boss who played both Batman and Gordon like fools. It's no wonder he is the first character from Matt Reeves' poorly-named universe to grace our screens again. While we wait for "The Batman Part II" to get (eventually) released, it's time to prepare for "The Penguin."
Already, before season 1 even premieres, there are talks of a continuation. However, when asked by Total Film if "The Penguin" season 2 could happen, Farrell expressed doubts about his desire to endure this character again for one specific reason — the makeup.
"Don't get me wrong — I loved it — but it got in on me a little bit," Farrell explained. "By the end of it, I was b***ing and moaning to anyone who would listen to me that I f***ing wanted it to be finished. I tried to remind them that I had 'grumpy gratitude.'"
"I was still grateful, and still honored — I grew up watching Burgess Meredith [from the '60s TV series], and then Danny DeVito was my Penguin — so being a part of the lineage of that storytelling, I really did feel privileged," Farrell added. "Maybe in a year I would. But when I finished I was like, 'I never want to put that f***ing suit and that f***ing head on again.'"
Suffering is part of the Penguin journey
Back in 2022, Farrell actually had nothing but positive things to say about the character and the makeup design. "I'd no idea we were gonna travel this route. But once we agreed on it I got excited," he said at the time. "Then we did a make-up test and I just felt so fortunate to be able to play in such a sandbox." There was also the time Farrell took the makeup and prosthetics for a ride on the town, fooling everyone at a Burbank Starbucks to think The Penguin himself was getting his coffee before heading off to fight the Caped Crusader.
Of course, spending a whole season of TV as the lead is different than having a supporting role in a film, and as good a job as Mike Marino did with the character's makeup — in fact, it is Marino who we have to thank for the very existence of "The Penguin" — transforming Colin Farrell into Richard Kind every day is not an easy task.
Suffering for the Penguin seems to be a prerequisite to playing the character, though. Decades before Farrell, Danny DeVito also had to don a bodysuit that, according to costume designer Mary E. Vogt, weighed around 100 pounds. Except in typical DeVito fashion, it was a feature, not a bug, because the actor loved it. As Vogt once noted, DeVito thought the suit was so uncomfortable and put him in such a bad mood "That this is perfect for the Penguin," even if it required four-and-a-half hours to get all the makeup and prosthetics in place.
"The Penguin" premieres on September 19, 2024, on Max and HBO.