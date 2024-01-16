Batman Comics Used An Iconic Hollywood Star As The Model For The Dark Knight

1986 was an important year for DC Comics. "Crisis on Infinite Earths" rebooted the decades-old continuity, and Frank Miller reinvigorated Batman with "The Dark Knight Returns." Miller's tale depicted an aged Bruce Wayne coming out of retirement to fight the evils of the 1980s, from street gangs to the Cold War to Ronald Reagan. If you've ever wondered what the beginning of dark and gritty Batman was, it was this book.

The next year, DC was relaunching the main "Batman" title for the "Post-Crisis" era, and Miller was the obvious choice to kick it off. The result was "Year One," running four issues from "Batman" #404-407. The book follows Bruce Wayne's early days as a crime fighter when Gotham City was menaced by the mob, not super-villains. Batman refines his tactics through trial and error and slowly wins the trust of James Gordon — not yet a commissioner, but a rare honest detective in a corrupt police department.

Unlike "The Dark Knight Returns," Miller didn't draw "Year One" himself; he re-teamed with artist David Mazzucchelli, whom he'd last worked with on "Daredevil: Born Again." Miller's Batman was an aging mass of muscle, whereas Mazzucchelli's is thinner and more handsome; he's not yet been hardened by decades of vigilantism. In fact, Bruce Wayne in "Year One" looks a bit ... familiar. When his features aren't hidden beneath a cowl, he looks uncannily like actor Gregory Peck.

That's not a coincidence. The paperback collected edition of "Batman: Year One" includes Mazzucchelli's early sketches, with annotations confirming he used Peck as the model for his rendition of Bruce Wayne.