The Greatest Batman Actor Ever, According To /Film Readers [Exclusive Survey]

Of all the big questions that we as a species face in the 21st century, surely one of the most pressing is this: who is the greatest Batman actor ever? Even as existential threats loom on all fronts and AI threatens to reduce art as we know it to a mechanical process of imitation, this quandary over who portrayed the Dark Knight on-screen best continues to nag at us all.

While I'm kind of joking, Batman is such an iconic character that genuinely means something to so many, making the question of who played him best not all that insignificant. When we polled our dear readers on the best Batman movie, it transpired that 31% of you grew up on the Christopher Nolan films because "The Dark Knight" took the top spot with ease.

Now, "The Flash" is set to bring back Michael Keaton, the original cinematic Batman, and give those of us in our mid-30s a shot of nostalgia strong enough to catapult us across the multiverse. But whether Keaton's return will be enough to appeal to the current generation of movie-goers remains to be seen. This got us thinking about this nagging question of who the best on-screen Batman is.

We here at /Film have previously ranked the best Batman movies and argued passionately (and correctly) that Michael Keaton remains the best Batman. Alas, we are but a few lone voices amid the discourse on these contentious issues. This is why we turned to you, the fans, to weigh in and give us your views on the best actor to ever don the cape and cowl. And to do so, we used the rigorously scientific method of a Twitter poll.