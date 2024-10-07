The Penguin Just Showed The Real Human Cost Of Riddler's Plan From The Batman

This article contains spoilers for "The Penguin."

As MAX's "The Penguin" series goes on, showrunner Lauren LeFranc has increasingly proven her commitment to making a full-on crime drama free of any superhero shenanigans. The show is a dark and violent look at Gotham's underbelly that takes its cues from classic crime stories of the past. But "The Penguin" isn't just a "Sopranos" pastiche with a few "The Godfather" allusions sprinkled in. This series also has things to say about the worship of antiheroes and provides an in-depth look at the real-world consequences of inequality.

"The Penguin" begins in the immediate aftermath of the events in 2022's "The Batman." In the film, Edward Nashton/The Riddler (Paul Dano) blew up Gotham's seawall. This was his attempt to call attention to corruption in Gotham and how The Renewal Fund, designed to support projects such as the seawall, had been pilfered by organized crime groups with the help of city officials. In the ensuring chaos, Riddler and his online followers planned to assassinate mayor elect Bella Reál, but were thwarted by Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight. When "The Penguin" begins, huge swathes of Gotham are underwater as a result of Riddler's scheme, and we see the titular rogue breaking into the late Carmine Falcone's hideout, leaving wet footprints on the floor as a result of having to trudge through the floods to get there.

As the first and second episode unfurl, the show takes great pains to show the havoc caused by Riddler's plan. This is not the typical urban decay you might associate with Gotham City. Subway trains lay derailed in stations, entire neighborhoods lie submerged, and FEMA camps have been set up around the city to support the dispossessed. But it's not until episode 3, "Bliss," that we gain a real insight into how misguided and wicked Riddler's plan was, and how tragic its consequences really are — thereby retrospectively bringing more gravity and realism to what was otherwise a somewhat abstract and nonsensical plot from "The Batman."