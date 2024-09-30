The Penguin's Many Sopranos References Continue An Old Batman Trend

Thanks to the movies, superheroes are a cultural force. That glut hasn't exactly come with critical respect for the genre, though. On one hand, it's because these are innately simple stories for children. The other reason, I feel, is because the people who make these movies are embarrassed by that fact. Sometimes that manifests like in the "X-Men" films, where the movies run as far away from the comics as possible to "elevate" the story. Then there's the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which undercuts all its weirdness with "self-aware" humor about how none of its own world makes sense. Some rare filmmakers take superheroes seriously enough without trying to make them into something they're not (e.g. Sam Raimi) but it's rare.

The latest example of this is "The Penguin" showrunner Lauren LeFranc downplaying the series' Batman roots. No, this is a serious crime drama, hence why Oz (Colin Farrell) can't actually be called the "Penguin" even if he waddles like one onscreen. "The Penguin" is looking not towards DC Comics history for inspiration, but to the most seminal HBO TV series of all: "The Sopranos."

I wasn't expecting just how heavily "The Penguin" pilot would lean on "The Sopranos." Farrell's Joisey accent from "The Batman" has morphed into a near James Gandolfini impression. Oz doesn't have to deal with just rival gangsters, but also his vicious mother (Deirdre O'Connell), just like the biggest thorn in Tony Soprano's side was his mother Livia (Nancy Marchand). Oz also recruits young Gotham criminal Victor Aguilar (Rhenzy Feliz) as his wingman, a la Tony's mentorship of Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli). Speaking of, Michael Zegen as short-lived Alberto Falcone also seems to be channeling Imperioli in his performance.

But this isn't the first time a Batman story has modeled itself on a famous crime epic. Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale's 1996 mini-series "Batman: The Long Halloween" transparently apes "The Godfather."