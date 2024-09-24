The Penguin Series Avoids Using The Batman Villain's Iconic Nickname For A Good Reason

If you watched the series premiere of "The Penguin" on HBO or Max last week, you might have noticed something conspicuously missing. No, we're not talking about Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne (as it turns out, there's a good reason for Batman's absence) or even the sneaky recasting of Carmine Falcone. For the observant viewers, the spinoff series following Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobb sticks out precisely because of how it approaches the mythology surrounding its title character.

As established in director Matt Reeves' "The Batman," Gotham's most ambitious gangster starts out as the proprietor of the Iceberg Lounge, essentially a toady to the likes of far more powerful figures like Falcone and his crime family. Not yet the criminal mastermind we know and love from various other superhero media, his is an origin story that is about to get much more fleshed out during the events of "The Penguin." Just don't expect him to ever refer to himself by that title.

"The Penguin" is picking up where Reeves left off, according to showrunner Lauren LeFranc. In an interview with Deadline, the writer opened up about the topic of Oz's name — which, notably, has been changed from Cobblepot to Cobb — and how the series is handling his popular bird-inspired nickname. Although named as such a few times in "The Batman" (like when Batman mistakenly pins him as Riddler's "rat with wings"), viewers of the HBO series won't ever hear him refer to himself as such. Why? As LeFranc explains: