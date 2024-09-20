The Penguin Series Recasts A Major Character From The Batman

This article contains some spoilers for "The Penguin" episode one.

Whenever a franchise jumps between mediums, from feature films to television or the other way around, a major role being recast becomes par for the course. After all, recastings can happen even if a series isn't jumping mediums, and although some franchises are increasingly attempting to stave off recasting by the use of lookalikes, de-aging, and other digital technologies, there's a reason the old fashioned style of just hiring a new actor to play the same part is still the most valid. Yet perhaps less common is the phenomenon of a new actor being hired to take over the role of a character who, in the narrative of the film or series, has already died.

This posthumous scenario happens to be the case in the new HBO Max series "The Penguin," which is a side-quel and spin-off of Matt Reeves' "The Batman." In Reeves' film, John Turturro played mob boss Carmine Falcone, who it turned out was at the center of so much of the moral and political rot within Gotham City. After his exposure and capture by Batman (Robert Pattinson), the Dark Knight inadvertently led Falcone into the crosshairs of the Riddler (Paul Dano), who executed the gangster on the street outside the Iceberg Lounge club run by Oz/The Penguin (Colin Farrell, who reprises his role in "The Penguin"). Falcone's death doesn't mean that his crimes have ceased, however, as his decades-long grip over Gotham continues to have further consequences and repercussions.

Perhaps that's why there's a new Carmine Falcone in "The Penguin," and while it's sad that Turturro did not return to reprise his role, he's been replaced by an actor of equal intensity and stature: Mark Strong.