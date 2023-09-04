One Of The Batman's Best Falcone Details Was Added In By John Turturro

It's been more than a year since Robert Pattinson's emo Caped Crusader arrived in "The Batman." Director Matt Reeves' noirish take on the Dark Knight might not have had quite the cultural impact of, say, "The Dark Knight," but it did manage to become a box office hit during a troubling time for the industry. Furthermore, there were certainly memorable moments, such as Pattinson's anti-hero mercilessly beating a helpless thug into oblivion before delivering uttering, "I'm vengeance." We also have Colin Farrell's Penguin telling Batman, "Take it easy, sweetheart!" and being fluent in Spanish.

John Turturro's Carmine Falcone, however, was not quite so meme-worthy. However, some here at /Film have argued that Turturro's crime lord is the secret weapon of "The Batman," and he certainly has an integral part in the narrative. As the movie plays out, we learn the shocking truth: that the crime boss who clearly has the whole city in his back pocket, has... the whole city in his back pocket. It's supposed to be a twist that the "rat" is actually Falcone, but it falls a little flat just because Reeves' definition of a rat is, apparently, someone who maintains control of Gotham by orchestrating complex give-and-take relationships with influential people — which is what we all expected Falcone was doing.

Anyway, Turturro did a decent enough job with the role, even if there wasn't all that much to work with. Falcone isn't in "The Batman" enough to rise to the level of a classic Turturro role, but the actor did manage to put his spin on the character in various ways, delivering an understated performance that gave his crime boss a bearing of quiet power. As it turns out, he also had some input on Falcone's fashion sense.