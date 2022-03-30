The Batman Is Officially The Biggest Box Office Hit Of The Year (For Now)

It didn't even take a full month, but we can now officially say that "The Batman" is the biggest box office hit of the year. This is not just limited to releases in North America, mind you, as Robert Pattinson's first go-around as DC's most beloved superhero has topped the charts worldwide and now ranks as 2022's highest-grossing movie overall. It's a great sign for Warner Bros. and all but ensures this version of the franchise will continue for some time. But the question is, how long will the Caped Crusader hold the crown?

According to Box Office Mojo, director Matt Reeves' "The Batman" currently sits at $674 million worldwide, including $333.6 million domestic and $340.9 million from overseas markets. That gives it pretty close to a 50/50 split, which is unusual for superhero movies, especially since this was one of the very few American movies that actually got released in China. However, it failed to make very much money there, as many theaters have been shut down again due to the pandemic.

The DC Comics adaptation has bested "Water Gate Bridge" ($626 million), the sequel to China's gigantic hit blockbuster from last year, "The Battle at Lake Changjin." which ranked as the second-biggest movie of 2021 overall, second to only "Spider-Man: No Way Home." What's really amazing is how far behind the rest of the competition is, as the number three movie of the year so far is Sony's "Uncharted" with $357 million. Rounding out the top five are "Too Cool to Kill" ($217 million), and "Nice View" ($211) million, a couple of other foreign hits. "Scream" is the next American movie on the list at number six with $140 million.