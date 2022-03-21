The Batman Bombed At The Box Office In China, But Anime Saved The Day In The US

This weekend saw not one but three other new releases arriving in theaters, with A24's horror flick "X" leading the way. This marked a return to the genre after years away for director Ti West, and a prequel film is already in the can. To say that the studio was confident in what they had would be an understatement. In the end, the R-rated, bloody slasher took in $4.4 million, losing out to "Uncharted" ($8 million) and debuting at number four. There are two ways to look at the results.

One would be to dismiss it as a relative disappointment, as horror has generally been doing quite well in theaters lately. But this was not an established franchise. It was something new and not for the faint of heart. This movie wasn't capable of casting a net as wide as "Scream." The fact that a very brutal horror movie about a group of people making a porn flick with no grabby A-list stars managed to do this much business is honestly probably better for the industry than people are likely to give it credit for. And the fact that it probably came in with a Blumhouse budget (probably in the $5 million range) means it isn't going to have to make a fortune to turn a profile. Plus, the 95% Rotten Tomatoes score suggests this one will find its audience, perhaps on VOD in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Focus Features' drama "The Outfit" hardly made a dent, coming in at number eight with just $1.5 million. This one is more likely to perhaps find some footing on VOD as well, but it will be all but forgotten theatrically come next weekend. Last but certainly not least we have Sandra Oh's horror/thriller "Umma," which was a downright flop taking in just $915,000, failing to even land in the top 10. A brutal result for Stage 6 Films, no doubt.

This week sees some truly major competition for "The Batman" for the first time since its release in the form of "The Lost City," which is hoping star power and fun can fill some seats. It will be interesting to see how that unfolds.