Funimation And Crunchyroll To Officially Merge Under One Platform

According to a press release, Funimation's library will not disappear, but instead head over to Crunchyroll starting today, including subbed and dubbed content. The end result is the single biggest streaming platform, with "more than 40,000 episodes and over 16,000 hours of content" available everywhere, including movies and shows both subbed and dubbed, with more titles being transitioned over to Crunchyroll in the near future.

Among the Funimation titles now available on Crunchyroll are some that we've written about in the past, like the fantastic cyberpunk show "Akudama Drive," both seasons of "Dr. STONE" with its dub, the skating show with one of the best anime friendships, "SK8 the Infinity," as well as the Saturday morning cartoons tokusatsu extravaganza, "SSSS. Dynazenon." For a full list of the Funimation titles doing the move, you can check out this list, which Crunchyroll says will be regularly updated.

Unfortunately, not everything will make the move, like VRV. Though VRV is less an actual streaming service and more of a service that bundles together other services, it allows subscribers to access both Crunchyroll titles as well as exclusive ones that aren't even limited to anime, like "HarmonQuest," "ReBoot," and a lot of classic tokusatsu shows including "Chouriki Sentai Ohranger," the show that was later adapted as "Power Rangers Zeo" in the West. VRV subscribers will now have to either pay for a separate subscription to Crunchyroll to enjoy new and classic anime, or let go of their VRV subscription and make the jump to the new and slightly improved Crunchyroll.