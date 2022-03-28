Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Early Buzz: An Overlong, But Harmlessly Fun Sequel

I'll probably never forget going to the theater a few weeks back and watching the "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" trailer play in front of the movie. After the trailer ended, some poor child cried out plaintively, "I thought Knuckles was good. Why isn't he good???"

Assuming the dramatic and apparently slightly too-intense trailers didn't turn him off completely from eventually watching the sequel, that kid would probably be thrilled to know that the review embargo for "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" has lifted and the critical response to the film is actually ... quite positive! Of course, that's quite consistent with the initial reactions to the first film, even if it notoriously experienced a bit of a bumpy road on the way to release. Fans will no doubt remember the drama and hilarity that unfolded upon our first look at the film's original design for the famous blue hedgehog, an unholy amalgamation of unnervingly human-like teeth, a face firmly in the realm of the uncanny valley, and an appearance that hardly resembled the popular video game character at all. After the immediate backlash prompted the creators to go back to the drawing board, the improved redesign helped coax the film to mixed-positive reviews praising the film as, essentially, harmless and family-friendly fluff.

The sequel, directed once again by filmmaker Jeff Fowler working with returning screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller (joined by John Whittington this time around) promised to up the ante even more with the addition of Sonic's traditional foe-turned-friend Knuckles, voiced by silky tones of Idris Elba (who, may we never forget, insisted that the character wouldn't sound "sexy").

/Film's review of the film is presently on its way, but in the meantime, fans can get a brief overview of the early buzz directed towards the sequel. Check it out below!