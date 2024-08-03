The Marvel Characters The X-Men Movies Screwed Over The Most, Ranked

This post contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

The end credits of "Deadpool & Wolverine" feature clips from past "X-Men" movies, set to Green Day's misunderstood break-up song "Good Riddance." Marvel Studios is prepping the merry mutants to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the era of early "X-Men" films is over. But are these movies really worth celebrating?

Look, I like some of the "X-Men" movies on their own terms. "Logan" is a gem; I even think director James Mangold's first mutant rodeo, "The Wolverine," is underrated. "X2" is solid, despite being a much-less complex story than its source material, "God Loves, Man Kills" by Chris Claremont and Brent Anderson. I like the story about Charles (James McAvoy) and Erik (Michael Fassbender) buried inside "X-Men: First Class." And "X-Men: Days of Future Past" has some of the best silver screen superhero action ever.

But as I dive deeper into the comics, I can't help but conclude that these movies were never good adaptations. They pale especially compared to this year's animated "X-Men '97," which proved superhero soap opera and pixie-stick fueled plotting doesn't come at the expense of meaningful stories. Anyone who's read the classic Chris Claremont "X-Men" comics could tell you that, but original "X-Men" director Bryan Singer banned comics on set; he thought he had to elevate schlock into something "better."

"X-Men" has one of the biggest ensembles in comics, while the movies just kept centering on the same 3-4 characters (Professor X, Magneto, Wolverine, and occasionally the Phoenix) and kept the scope small. Comics are about imagination, and these movies were not reflective of that.

Along the way, the movies threw all the other characters up in the air, mixing and matching their personalities and relationships along the way. Here are the X-Men characters who got it the worst.