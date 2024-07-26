Deadpool & Wolverine's Mid-Credits Sequence Totally Misuses An Iconic Song (And We've Had Enough)

This article contains major spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine," so proceed with caution!

"Deadpool & Wolverine" isn't just the entry point for Wade Wilson into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it's not just an excuse for Hugh Jackman to collect a paycheck for his return as the beloved mutant from the "X-Men" franchise. You might be surprised to see that the third entry in the "Deadpool" film series is also a love letter to the Marvel movies that came before it from 20th Century Fox (and to a lesser extent, New Line Cinema).

Not only are there Marvel cameos by a myriad former superheroes, including Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Wesley Snipes as Blade, and Chris Evans as a foul-mouthed Johnny Storm from "Fantastic Four," but Channing Tatum finally gets to live out his dream of playing Gambit, with a look straight out of the X-Men comics of the '90s. Each of them, banished to The Void from "Loki" by the Time Variance Authority, gets the chance to be heroes once again (well, not Johnny Storm, who meets a hilarious but grisly end), as they help Deadpool and Wolverine take down Cassandra Nova. But that's not the only tribute to Fox's Marvel movies of the past.

Once the credits starts to roll on "Deadpool & Wolverine," there's a lovely reel of footage from behind the scenes of all the 20th Century Fox movies adapted from Marvel Comics, beginning with "X-Men" in 2000 and moving right on through "Fantastic Four," "Deadpool," "The New Mutants" and everything in between. During that montage of footage, Green Day's familiar song "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" plays to provide some touching nostalgia.

There's just one problem with that: Green Day's beloved song, which has become a staple of proms, high school graduations, weddings, and general nostalgia for years behind us, was never meant to be genuinely reflective in a fond fashion.